Editorial: SA Rugby must act on Coetzee

Notorious for dragging its heels when it comes to making tough decisions, SA Rugby needs to make a quick call on the future of coach Allister Coetzee.

While many thought Coetzee would get the boot immediately after the end-of-season European tour, the saga has been allowed to drag on.

On his return from Europe, Coetzee underwent a review process and a decision on his future is yet to be made.

Under Coetzee, the Boks have slipped to sixth in the world, winning only 11 of the 22 tests played under his tenure. Putting even more pressure on Coetzee was a humiliating 57-0 loss to the All Blacks and an embarrassing first defeat against Italy.

With England set to arrive in South Africa for a three-test series in June, there is no time to lose in deciding Coetzee’s fate.