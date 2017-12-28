Letter: Traffic chaos reigns on the beachfront

Two weeks ago I noticed that the two temporary speed-trapping devices on either side of La Roche Drive had been removed.

I thought that maybe the traffic department had decided, with students away, the road was no longer a death trap and very dangerous.

This, together with the fact that the upcountry visitors don’t pay e-tolls so they are highly unlikely to pay small speeding fines, could be an additional reason for the move.

I hoped they had moved the devices down onto the beachfront, which remains a racetrack and very dangerous.

No such luck, the devices are back in place and there is no sign of any traffic enforcement on the beachfront.