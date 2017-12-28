Letter: No single solution to fix SA’s woes

Even if the ANC was to remove Jacob Zuma from the office of president of the country today, South Africa’s social and economic fundamentals are so badly damaged that they can’t be fixed by a sacrificial goat, no matter how it’s placed on the altar.

Therefore, hope that things will improve just because Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC’s presidency is unrealistic.

Once again, our country’s problems are such that there’s no single solution to fix them in one shot.

For whatever it’s worth, here’s a brief, no-nonsense assessment of where South Africa is and where it will be two to seven years from now.

To undo the decade’s worth of damage caused by Thabo Mbeki’s and Zuma’s policies, unchecked utterances of Julius Malema since his days in the ANC and the party’s own comments, the corruption, incompetence, waste of resources, capital flight, emigration, drought, economic decline and increasing social tensions, a political party in power needs the will to do the hard things to fix everything, no matter how unpopular it may eventually become with its voters.

The ANC won’t do that because its leaders enjoy too much the power they have and perks that come with it, and fear such a loss.

The South African economy is nearing collapse because of the still-adverse global economic climate, decline in local manufacturing and purchasing power, labour rigidity and over-emphasis on resource extraction instead of sophisticated manufacturing and extremely serious loss of confidence in the country.

This is largely due to ANC’s constant attacks on the private sector and white people especially.

Also in the mix is the South African government’s pivot towards Russia, China, Iran and Venezuela.

Desperate to keep things going and, while he was at it, feed his incessantly greedy financial backers, Zuma allegedly made an expensive nuclear deal with Russia.

The problem is most people are against this and two finance ministers have lost their jobs trying to keep us out of it.

The EU and US have problems of their own, and are little inclined to help South Africa.

As such, besides the almost unthinkable, it appeared the only hope left over the last three years or so was China.

This is now problematic because the Chinese economy is heading towards a crisis and is unlikely to shore up South Africa to the extent needed, especially since our recent sovereign debt downgrade to junk status.