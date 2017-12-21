Pedro Mzileni: Women come second in ANC

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) believes the election of the top six ANC officials, with five men among them, is a betrayal of the gender struggle in the ANC and in the country.

It argues that the rejection of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma by delegates is a manifestation of “patriarchy raising its ugly head”.

In addition, it submits that Ace Magashule and David Mabuza “used” Dlamini-Zuma’s campaign to selfishly ascend to the higher echelons of office at the expense of “women emancipation in the country”.

Not only are these statements laughable and outrageous, they are also a miserable cry of admission by delusional people in an ANC which, unfortunately, has never and will never be a feminist organisation.

The ANC is an uncompromising masculine animal built over a century of male domination and female humiliation.

Its life story is a narration of male triumphalism and female invincibility.

Listen to any historian or any ANC leader who reminisces about the apartheid struggle.

The sequence of the summarised storyline is the same. Men met in 1912 and formed this Goliath. Men led the Defiance Campaign in the 1950s. In the 1960s, men were sentenced in the Rivonia Trial and incarcerated on Robben Island.

Other men went into exile, where they formed a violent and masculine military wing called Umkhonto WeSizwe.

A man led the Black Consciousness Movement in the 1970s. Men started negotiations in the 1980s. When the male-led negotiations called Codesa concluded, a male global icon became president in 1994. Then, doors opened into a democracy. Entering through the doors of democracy, we sang a male-composed national anthem that is embedded in black masculine Christian theology and white male supremacist chauvinism.

When we tried to display our “rainbow nation” to the world, we sang Shosholoza, another song associated with a masculine gathering, the Springbok rugby team.

White people escalated the “rainbow nation” decoy by trying to sing Nkalakatha, a song composed by the late kwaito misogynist, Mandoza.

In the political atmosphere, the songs that remind us of our history are about Oliver Tambo, Nelson Mandela, Joe Slovo, Chris Hani and Walter Sisulu.

All this pandemonium is referred to by the ANC as the social cohesion and nation-building project.

In the life of the ANC that has shaped the leadership patterns of our country since 1994, the battles for leadership have literally been all about men.

The 1991 ANC conference was a contest between Hani and Thabo Mbeki.

In the 1994 ANC conference, the battle was between Cyril Ramaphosa and Mbeki. In 2007, it was Mbeki against Jacob Zuma. In 2012, it was Kgalema Motlanthe against Zuma. In 2017, it was, honestly, Zuma against Ramaphosa. Men, men, men and men. That is the architecture of the ANC. That is the fibre of its so-called “internal democracy”, an old boys club who sit and occasionally re-arrange their chairs in the tavern. Women are just guests. All presidents of the ANC have been men. All current provincial chairpersons and secretaries of the ANC are men.

Ramaphosa has been promoted from deputy president to president, but Jessie Duarte did not get promoted from deputy secretary-general to secretary-general.

Instead, they took a man from provincial level straight to the position in Ace Magashule.

In the Eastern Cape ANC, Oscar Mabuyane was promoted from being provincial secretary to being chairperson, but Helen Sauls-August was not promoted from deputy secretary to provincial secretary.