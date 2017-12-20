Nwabisa Makunga: CR17’s rock and hard place

Today Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his first address as the president of the ANC to a 5 000-strong membership at Nasrec in Johannesburg. Although the speech itself may be quite pedestrian, the moment will be significant.

It will set the tone for what will, by all accounts, be a difficult tenure.

Ramaphosa’s victory over Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has appropriately been described as a pyrrhic one that came at too high a cost.

ANC loyalists would have us believe that the election of his antagonists, David Mabuza, Ace Magashule and Jessie Duarte, to the party’s top six signals the end of a toxic era of slate politics and the beginning of unity in the party.

There are glaring holes in this argument, but more on that later. First, let’s get this out of the way. At the time of writing, there was a standing dispute at Nasrec over the legitimacy of the poll results.

It centred around 60-plus votes which seemingly were not included when the election body tallied up the numbers on Monday.

A process was under way to get to the bottom of it yesterday. But it did not look good. Apart from the integrity of the election itself, these votes matter because they may indicate whether Magashule’s election as secretary-general over Senzo Mchunu was indeed legitimate.

The outcome of that process is crucial to the future of the ANC.

Not least of all because Magashule is a notoriously compromised character whose running of Luthuli House may be disastrous for the ANC.

Nonetheless, whatever the outcome, it does not change that Ramaphosa has inherited a poisoned chalice as many suggested this week.

By its own admission the ANC is on a free fall.

Former secretary-general Gwede Mantashe’s organisational report presented at the conference painted a picture of an organisation that had declined in the “quality and quantity of membership, ideological outlook and policy articulation”.

Also in decline, Mantashe wrote, was the “efficiency and effectiveness of our structures, organisational discipline, and the waning of our values and principles among leaders and members alike”.

Yet, for ordinary South Africans it is not necessarily the state of the party that is uppermost in mind.

What will define Ramaphosa’s party presidency in the eyes of many voters is how he plans to deal with two issues in particular.

The most obvious is how he responds to the expectation to have Jacob Zuma recalled before his term ends in 2019.

Granted, it is true that South Africa’s problems do not begin and end with Zuma.

However, it is also true that they will not go away with him at the Union Buildings.

To get Zuma fired, Ramaphosa would need to lobby enough support from the new national executive committee. It will be a tough call. Zuma’s network of power runs far and wide, but it is not without cracks.