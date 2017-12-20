Editorial: Ramaphosa has formidable task

Whatever the outcome of the scurry of voting and recounting at Nasrec was going to be, there was, at least for the country, and indeed the ANC, a sense that a detrimental and tempestuous chapter was finally closing.

It wasn’t just about Jacob Zuma taking his first curtain call before a deeply divided audience, but rather clearing the storm that has bedevilled and threatened to sink the ruling party during his divisive and turbulent presidency.

Social media – as is its wont – may have carried the anticipated wave of asinine commentary, but the meme denoting the “end of an error” rang tellingly true.

That doesn’t mean there is plain sailing ahead for Cyril Ramaphosa. Far from it.

Many – within its ranks and even its detractors – may see his succession as an opportunity for the ANC to reinvent itself.