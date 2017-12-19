Zamuxolo Nduna: Pupils with disabilities not given the education they deserve

South Africa as one of the leading economies in Africa and being one of the developing countries in the world, we are still faced with numerous social, economic and environmental challenges.

As much as the government of South Africa is “trying” to address the country’s education crisis, there are some issues within the education sector which need supervision from it.

Within the education sector there bar- riers for children with disabilities.

South Africa as a democratic state should know better than to isolate disabled pupils.

Education is one of the most important rights of all South Africans.

But for some, it is quite the opposite.

I have seen cases of disabled pupils being isolated based on their disabilities.

Inclusive education in South Africa has been met by numerous challenges – for the government, families and teachers.

The government of the day has initially failed to guarantee inclusive education to most disabled pupils.

In 2015, the Human Rights Commission released a report which indicated that there were more than 500 000 disabled pupils in South Africa who had no access to education.