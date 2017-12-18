Letter: Take action against the ANC politicians too

The article, “Bhisho boss’s outburst ‘ill-disciplined’ ” (December 14), refers:

While the ANC-led Eastern Cape provincial government is within its rights to seek a legal review of the Mandela funeral report by the public protector, the provincial government should be focussing its energies around what action it will be taking in regard to the issues raised in the report that have been well-exposed in this province since 2014.

What is your clean-up action plan, Mr Premier?

Even though all fingers are correctly pointed at the Eastern Cape director-general (DG), Marion Mbina-Mthembu, in relation to her role in the scandal, this cannot obscure the role of the provincial cabinet and, particularly, the current premier and then MEC for finance, Phumulo Masualle.

All these irregularities happened on his watch and he should be held fully accountable.

Last Monday, DA national spokesperson Refiloe Nt’sekhe gave a statement to the SAPS and submitted the public protector’s report to supplement charges which are under investigation by the Hawks.

When the DA vigorously attacked Masualle’s role in this scandal in the provincial legislature back in 2014, the ANC all closed ranks to protect him. Athol Trollip, the then DA leader in the legislature, was suspended from the legislature for 30 days.

The DA went to court and, in a settlement, this decision was overturned.

I have submitted legislature questions to find answers as to what the provincial government has done since 2014 to deal with the persons responsible for the irregularities. I have also written to the speaker of the legislature, Noxolo Kiviet, requesting that the public protector’s report, that has been referred to her, be referred to the standing committee of public accounts (Scopa) to deal with.