Editorial: Play your part for a safe season

With Christmas just a week away, the fatal stabbing of a teenager during or following the annual Opening of the Season festivities at the Port Elizabeth beachfront does not bode well.

Though this time of year is meant to be one of peace and joy, it is sadly never the case.

Instead the festive season is when we invariably see increased road accidents and deaths, more incidents of domestic and other violence, and more murder and mayhem all round.

Alcohol, predictably, is frequently at the root of these incidents. People feel they are entitled to celebrate and not everyone knows their limits or cares about the impact their overindulgence might have on others.

That is why safety and security measures have to be ramped up around Christmas and New Year, as we have been assured is the case.

But the public also have to play their part. The law-abiding among us must remain vigilant and do our civic duty by reporting any incidents we encounter where someone might potentially come to harm.