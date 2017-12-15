Luyolo Nqakula: ANC lacks accountability

This year will go down as probably one of the most challenging ones in South Africa’s brief history as a democracy. There were the dismissal of the political heads of the ministry of finance, revelations of state capture, the near-implosion of the ANC, and, quite painfully, the downgrade of South Africa’s sovereign credit ratings by ratings agencies.

Yet, somehow, we are about to end the year and hope still reigns supreme.

Over the last four weeks, we have witnessed ANC branches across the country holding their branch general meetings to nominate their preferred candidates for the leadership of the ANC at the 54th ANC conference that starts this weekend.

Thus far, it appears the candidate much preferred by the markets has the upper hand in terms of the number of nominations.

However, it remains to be seen if Cyril Ramaphosa will indeed carry the vote as delegates have been known to reject their given mandate when they get to conference.

The question, however, has to be asked: does it really matter who wins the ANC presidential race?

Does a Ramaphosa presidency really hold that much promise for the renewal of the ANC and South Africa?

Would a Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma presidency really be that bad? If so, in what respects? It is quite apparent to this writer that Dlamini-Zuma has worked tirelessly for the advancement of this country.

At no point in her career as a politician has she ever been found to have pilfered resources of the state or to have acted contrary to her oath of office.

Indeed, even her most ardent critics accept that in her various deployments, she has done some wonderful work which has transformed those institutions.

On the other hand, Ramaphosa is rightly credited with playing an instrumental role in driving the process for South Africa’s transition to a democracy.

He did very well for himself in the time he was not in politics.

As a deputy president, he has managed to bring together disparate interests to agree on the semblance of a vision for our society, that being the National Development Plan.