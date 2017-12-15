Letter: Takes time to improve conditions
Ex-ANC MP Makhosi Khoza is right when she says, “Don’t get your hopes up too much about a new ANC president”. It is the same in Zimbabwe. Changing the president will not suddenly create jobs, encourage investors, cancel junk status, root out corruption, sign development contracts or revitalise the currency.
It will take a new team and a new leader in South Africa and Zimbabwe some time to right the wrongs of the past, to turn the economy around, to restore business confidence, to instill enthusiasm and diligence in pupils at schools, and students at universities and training colleges!
It can be done, it will be done, if the right leaders are elected, capable professional teams are recruited, sustainable policies are initiated, and domestic and international confidence is restored. Khoza must fit in somewhere. It may take the 2019 elections before this process is even started!
Launching a new political party, the African Democratic Change, is an astute move on Khoza’s part, as she will no doubt be in a position to influence policy and programmes in any coalition government assuming the ANC does not get a majority vote.