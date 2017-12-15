Letter: Takes time to improve conditions

Ex-ANC MP Makhosi Khoza is right when she says, “Don’t get your hopes up too much about a new ANC president”. It is the same in Zimbabwe. Changing the president will not suddenly create jobs, encourage investors, cancel junk status, root out corruption, sign development contracts or revitalise the currency.

It will take a new team and a new leader in South Africa and Zimbabwe some time to right the wrongs of the past, to turn the economy around, to restore business confidence, to instill enthusiasm and diligence in pupils at schools, and students at universities and training colleges!