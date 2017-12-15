Editorial: Time to even up T20 firepower

Malibongwe Maketa was hoping his swansong tournament as the Warriors’ head coach would end with his team supping champagne from a trophy this weekend.

Unfortunately, it did not pan out that way as the Eastern Cape franchise were outgunned down by a powerful Titans line-up.

To say that the Warriors’ campaign ended in tears may be stretching the truth a bit because they were probably not expecting to beat Albie Morkel’s powerhouse team.

Yes, there was brave talk heading into that Ram Slam T20 semi-final, but in the back of their minds and if they were to be honest with themselves, the Warriors players will surely admit to having had some doubt about their chances.

They needed to play the perfect game and post a total of 200, and then restrict a team that has looked unconquerable when at full strength during the tournament.