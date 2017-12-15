Editorial: Time to even up T20 firepower
Malibongwe Maketa was hoping his swansong tournament as the Warriors’ head coach would end with his team supping champagne from a trophy this weekend.
Unfortunately, it did not pan out that way as the Eastern Cape franchise were outgunned down by a powerful Titans line-up.
To say that the Warriors’ campaign ended in tears may be stretching the truth a bit because they were probably not expecting to beat Albie Morkel’s powerhouse team.
Yes, there was brave talk heading into that Ram Slam T20 semi-final, but in the back of their minds and if they were to be honest with themselves, the Warriors players will surely admit to having had some doubt about their chances.
They needed to play the perfect game and post a total of 200, and then restrict a team that has looked unconquerable when at full strength during the tournament.
The only time some chinks appeared in their armour was when they rotated their squad once they had built an insurmountable lead on the log.
Every player in the Titans’ starting line-up on Wednesday had some level of international experience, with nine of them having played for the Proteas.
Each season Cricket South Africa’s contracted players nominate which franchise they would like to play for and the more fashionable ones are normally picked.
There is no problem with that for first-class cricket and perhaps even 50-over cricket.
But the T20 version is the one the crowds rock up for in numbers and there is nothing worse for a spectator than watching one-sided affairs, which is what the Titans matches have mostly become.
Perhaps it is time for CSA to allocate all its contracted players to the six franchises for T20 cricket to make for a more balanced and competitive tournament.