Letter: Conference delegates, do the right thing

An open letter to all provincial leadership and delegates to the 54th ANC conference:

The national consultative conference proceedings were successfully enriched particularly by the participation of 41 current and former NEC members, members and the president of the ANCVL [ANC Veterans League], and many long-serving ANC stalwarts.

They are, among others, the torchbearers and guardians of the values of the ANC, and its mission, aims and objectives as set out in our constitution.

The conference was also attended by delegations from all provinces and 115 representatives from civil society organisations who provided valuable insights as we move forward to our 54th national conference.

The declaration (https://sakeofourfuture.co. za/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/20171120Declaration-of-the-National-ConsultativeConference-on-the-ANC.pdf) was unanimously accepted by comrades attending the conference and we humbly submit it to you for your consideration, and, in particular, the call of conference that “women and men of honour and integrity within the ANC and government stand up against all forms of corruption . . . that undermine and destroy our organisation, government and our reputation”.

We specifically call on you as to provide leadership and encourage all delegates at the conference to withhold their votes from those who have been implicated in wrong doing and who have done nothing to clear their names.