Letter: Conference delegates, do the right thing
An open letter to all provincial leadership and delegates to the 54th ANC conference:
The national consultative conference proceedings were successfully enriched particularly by the participation of 41 current and former NEC members, members and the president of the ANCVL [ANC Veterans League], and many long-serving ANC stalwarts.
They are, among others, the torchbearers and guardians of the values of the ANC, and its mission, aims and objectives as set out in our constitution.
The conference was also attended by delegations from all provinces and 115 representatives from civil society organisations who provided valuable insights as we move forward to our 54th national conference.
The declaration (https://sakeofourfuture.co. za/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/20171120Declaration-of-the-National-ConsultativeConference-on-the-ANC.pdf) was unanimously accepted by comrades attending the conference and we humbly submit it to you for your consideration, and, in particular, the call of conference that “women and men of honour and integrity within the ANC and government stand up against all forms of corruption . . . that undermine and destroy our organisation, government and our reputation”.
We specifically call on you as to provide leadership and encourage all delegates at the conference to withhold their votes from those who have been implicated in wrong doing and who have done nothing to clear their names.
We call on all those who have been compromised in any way to do the right thing and disclose this by approaching the law enforcement agencies as well as our integrity commission so that we rid ourselves of the cancer of corruption that is destroying our movement.
We appeal to all of you attending and are voting delegates, that this historical moment to change the trajectory of the ANC, and return it to its values and principles is now and that a heavy responsibility lies on your shoulders.
Please utilise this opportunity and responsibility carefully, and reaffirm your solemn declaration as set out in the constitution, and pledge that you will act with honesty and integrity at all times and that you will indeed expose all forms of corruption and dishonesty.
Indeed, cast your vote for integrity, honesty, anti-corruption and anti-factionalism, and for principled unity.
With best wishes for a successful 54th national conference.
Mongane Wally Serote, on behalf of the stalwarts and veterans of the ANC, who are signatories to the “For the Sake of our Future” document