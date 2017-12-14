Jonathan Jansen: Look to future, not past

What causes a nation to rise or fall is how it thinks about knowledge. Knowledge is either something from the past that needs to be corrected (let’s call this corrective knowledge) or something for the future that needs to be appropriated (let’s call this prospective knowledge).

What devastates South Africa is its obsession with corrective knowledge.

You find this in every governmental policy paper (such as white papers) and in every university protest action.

We are so captured by our past we fixate about making it right.

Every education policy since 1994 has long preambles reminding citizens about how terrible the past was (and it was, as if we did not already know), and how saddled we are with that legacy and how righteous we are in seeking to correct that knowledge.

There must be few nations in the world whose university students would go apoplectic about what to do with a dead white man’s statue.

It was as if all the grievances of the past were concentrated in the massive bronze statue of the dead imperialist.

In the meantime, almost eight out of 10 children in Grade 4 cannot understand what they read.

There, right there, is South Africa’s problem – not fixing the present or preparing for the future, but obsessing about a stone that has long lost its political currency, as the Rhodes University council understood when it recently voted by a majority to keep the name of this little island of education excellence in an otherwise barren Eastern Cape.

Predictably, a group of student leaders threw a fit about what they name Uckar – the University that is Currently Known as Rhodes.

Great nations invest in prospective knowledge.

When I travel around the world, and especially in the Silicon Valley where I am invited to teach at local high schools in the San Francisco Bay area, I find children learning about automated intelligence, robotics, neurobiology and applied mathematics, and some schools make learning to code a curriculum requirement.

In smart countries from India to Singapore young people grapple with the knowledge they require for a future that has radically been altered by new technologies.

This is what South Africans fail to grasp – that social justice is just as much about positioning our youth for the future as it might be about correcting the past.

When I made this point about our national failure to attend to prospective knowledge, one man from a Cape Town audience responded to the effect that “that’s nice but we have much more basic problems”.