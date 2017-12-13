Nwabisa Makunga: Steinhoff and our blind spot

A man phoned our newsroom last week to complain bitterly about the Steinhoff scandal. He was particularly irked because he believed the matter was handled with kid gloves by all those he viewed as instruments of social justice.

Leading the pack of culprits in his eyes was the media.

He complained that we had largely ignored the story.

I pointed out to him that the Steinhoff news was in fact the front page lead in this newspaper on that very day.

He then went on to vent about how private sector corruption generally received much more lenient treatment compared to public sector corruption.

Not just in the media, he said, but throughout the legal and social systems of accountability.

“Had the Steinhoff crooks been black, they would probably been in jail by now,” he said.

It is a narrative I am all too familiar with.

I found his attitude abrasive and dismissive, and therefore did not further engage with him. I should have. Beneath the hubris of his statements was a legitimate grievance that we all ought to engage with soberly.

The first is about the perceived inadequacy of the South African criminal justice system to deal proactively and appropriately with complex white collar crime on a larger scale.

Of course if you are a bookkeeper who has stolen a million bucks from your mid-sized employer, you are likely to be caught and jailed for it.

We have reported on many of those.

This is not what my caller was complaining about.

His issue, and that of many citizens, is that in this country giant corporate thieves are likely to be exposed and, to some degree, held accountable by foreign law enforcement rather than our own.

For example, it was German tax authorities which raided Steinhoff’s offices back in 2015 following initial allegations of accounting fraud.

It was also German prosecutors who began probing Steinhoff as claims grew that the company could be one giant pyramid scheme.

The point is that in this case, and many others that involve major economic players, our law enforcers are often caught sleeping.

The tragedy here is the reinforcement of inequality – the very idea of a separate brand of justice for the rich and powerful compared to the rest of us. The second point of my caller’s complaint is equally important.

It has dominated social discussions since the Steinhoff scandal broke out last week – the media’s coverage of it.