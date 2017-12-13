Mtobeli Mxotwa: Investment in farming projects producing good results

The Eastern Cape is on the threshold of becoming the food supplier of Africa.

The long-awaited rural economy transformation model (RETM) of the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform has started in earnest in the Eastern Cape with the recent official opening by Rural Development Minister Gugile Nkwinti of a cheese factory in rural Keiskammahoek outside King William’s Town.

The minister emphasised that the youth should be trained in various skills so they could drive the rural development projects.

Nkwinti’s rural development policy is premised on three phases that feed into each other with the ultimate aim of transforming the previously underdeveloped rural enclaves into sustainable, economically viable human habitats that will discourage rural villagers from flocking into the cities to look for a better life.

The first phase entails satisfying the basic human needs such as food security, accommodation, health and education.

This first phase taps into the guidelines and principles of the Freedom Charter where people in the countryside are assisted by the government to grow their own food by providing them with the implements and inputs.

This phase is followed by the provision of the needed infrastructure such as roads, bridges, telecommunication and schools so the rural villagers can get the job done and develop themselves.

The second phase would see the mushrooming of small-scale rural enterprises which emanate from the available infrastructure.

This stage will enable the rural people to graduate into the third phase, which would involve the establishment of rural industries such as agro-processing plants and the provision of rural enterprise capital such as the advent of the Rural Women’s Bank.

It was launched in Cape Town during the Women’s Month of August this year by Nkwinti.

He will officially open a regional branch of this bank on Thursday in Alexandria.

The RETM is a tool to implement agrarian transformation.

The goal of the agrarian transformation strategy is to have social cohesion while giving effect to the objectives of rural development.

Agrarian transformation relates to the rapid change in the patterns of ownership of land, crops and livestock, and control of development that takes place on the land.

The RETM has its genesis in the rural development framework and the policy for the recapitalisation and development programme of the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform.

Key in the RETM is the separation of development and governance, and clarification of institutional roles and role relationships.

A governance structure must be accountable to the people.

The second institution which people must put in place is that which should manage and control their investment, development and financing facility.

Such a facility could be managed either by themselves alone or with a strategic partner of their own choice.

The RETM creates a cycle of institutional accountability.

Recently the Amadlelo Agri and Seven Stars Dairy Trust in Keiskammahoek celebrated 10 years of growth and development of communal dairy farming in the Eastern Cape.

Amadlelo Agri, which provides the dairy expertise, has clubbed together with irrigation schemes in the Eastern Cape with a vision to make the Eastern Cape the food supplier of Africa.

In this deal Amadlelo contributes to the transformation by creating profitable, sustainable black-empowered agri business.