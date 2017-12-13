Letter: Government not heeding warnings

Education in dire straits

Educationists at all levels have been warning about the dumbing down of our pupils.

In Cape Town Brian Isaacs and other leading principals have been [allegedly] victimised and dismissed from teaching because of their criticism of the DA-led education system.

As a principal, I wrote numerous letters to national, provincial and district offices, citing the numerous problems encountered in our education system, all to no avail.

As regular contributor to newspapers in the Eastern Cape and in Cape Town, I have since my retirement kept my finger on the education pulse and pointed out that education is facing systemic failure, all to no avail.

The Department of Education has this fixation with improving matric results without improving the education system that has spawned those results.

The advisers to the political heads are either deliberately misinforming their superiors or do not know what they are about.

First, despite opposition from leading educationists, outcomes-based education (OBE) was introduced in South Africa.

A variation of OBE is later introduced, but it’s stipulated that the principles of OBE are to be slightly amended and a more “flexible” approach with less “newspeak” would be beneficial for our pupils and teachers.

In the meantime, colleges of education were closed, resulting in a dire shortage of foundation phase teachers and a looming crisis.

The South African universities could not cater for the teacher needs of the schools of the poor.

At former Model C schools, foundation phase teachers from the universities are “parked” as they are guaranteed a permanent post at these schools. Only the socially-conscious young teacher will opt to teach at a school in the townships with all its multitude of problems.

Why is South Africa in this position? South Africa has failed to answer this.

Leading educationists the world over have declared that South Africa has one of the world’s worst education systems.

It was reported that the South African education system is ranked 75th out of 76 in a ranking table of education systems.

Further, a study of the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study placed South Africa at or near the bottom of a variety of categories.

South Africa’s results are worse than a number of African countries.

According to Jonathan Jansen, the recently released Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (Pirls) results determined that a whopping 78% of Grade 4 pupils could not comprehend what they were reading.