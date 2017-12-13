Editorial: Cannot allow Bay children to starve

Twenty children have starved to death in Nelson Mandela Bay since March last year – and more than 140 were hospitalised for severe malnutrition.

It’s a figure that has, since its announcement, been met with incredulity.

How can 20 children starve to death in a city full of food?

It is a heartbreaking situation.

In Joe Slovo people are beating each other up over meagre food parcels.

When a school principal discovers that a child’s highest ambition is to be first in the food line, we should all cry in despair.

Are we perhaps looking at a whole generation of youngsters who will be destroyed by a system of malignant poverty that is almost impossible to break?

But how do those who have a regular income help?

Can we just carry on giving? Or have we merely become desensitised and fatigued with so much need around us.

Maybe we should start asking a few questions: first, why is food security and making sure that everyone has something to eat not a priority in this city?