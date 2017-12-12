Letter: Interest groups that push political agenda pervasive

Interest groups are ever-present to advance certain agendas in any social discourse.

Whether the item advanced is for the benefit of humanity is always subject to which side of the fence a person stands.

They form to advance and protect rights of others, like the protection of women and children lobby groups.

Others seek to oppress certain groups and ideologies to advance their own – the US Christian right movement comes to mind.

There’s a third with membership of henchmen, snake oil salespersons and charlatans who seek to ensure the election of a certain persona to line their pockets by looting state resources.

This group is most prevalent in any African state and any grouping formed by these governments.

Take the removal of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe from office by the army as an example.

What did SADC do?

It held a meeting that resolved to hold another meeting, which will discuss the status quo in that country. You can’t help but laugh! This is a toothless organisation accused of failing to challenge member states on their human atrocities.

It is viewed as a cabal that protects former revolutionaries turned to be despots.