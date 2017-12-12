Ismail Lagardien: Whites prove all too human

When the Steinhoff saga broke into the foreground of our political economy over the past couple of weeks, it was followed by a nasty stream of vitriol about white monopoly capital, and white corruption.

These responses were predictable, but no less valid.

The concept of white monopoly capital has more than a touch of truth to it.

The problem is, of course, that post-apartheid corruption and maladministration have provided successive propaganda windfalls to the white community, who would imagine that, now in government, black people were simply “acting according to type”.

To the extent that they are an homologous group, the white community tend to have a self-image of innocence and purity.

This may hark back to the idea that they, notably the Afrikaners, are Africa’s puritans, as the late W A de Klerk suggested, but also on the basis that apartheid and white domination was sufficiently far back in history that we should “stop blaming apartheid” and “move on”.

This assumption runs deep within what may be described as white consciousness.

Only the most egregious defenders of white privilege would deny that white consciousness actually exists – if only as some sort of counterweight to black consciousness.

I seem to recall the New York Times writing in 1994 that white people were emboldened by being white and that they began to wonder aloud about “the state of white consciousness after decades of racist hegemony”.

This white consciousness shapes responses to any new faces, black faces and the very presence of black people, who are automatically assumed to be inherently disreputable and ignorant of “how things work”.

And so, a black person in power is allowed only a single misstep – at least in the eyes of whites – to affirm every prejudice against black people.

It’s like the female driver who turns a corner without indicating and thereby providing absolute proof that all women are bad drivers.

The subtext of so much criticism of democratic South Africa is that “things were better during apartheid”.

This comes with attendant references to corruption and maladministration, all of which are, indeed, hallmarks of the post-apartheid era.

This seems to ignore the fact that apartheid was an inherently unjust system held together by greed, illicit activities and violence.

These were among Hennie van Vuuren’s research findings published earlier this year in his book, Apartheid Guns and Money: A Tale of Profit.