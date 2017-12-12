Editorial: Officials must be held to account

Staggering as it is, it comes as no surprise that of the 17 000 properties owned by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, only 4 000 are officially documented on its books.

A report, commissioned by mayor Athol Trollip three months ago, has implicated several officials in an alleged property leasing scam which fleeced the metro out of millions of rand.

The report followed a presentation by the corporate services division which outlined thousands of leases of municipal property which were unaccounted for.

According to the report, the 17 000 properties include any land owned by the municipality, RDP homes that have not yet been transferred to the rightful owners as well as commercial and residential properties across the Bay.

While the scale of the leasing mess is indeed shocking, it was perhaps to be expected.

In April, this newspaper reported that the municipality’s lease management system was in such a shambles that about 80% of all contracts had expired.