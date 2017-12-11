Letter: Capable candidates ready to be first SA woman president

The year 2017 will go down in history as the year when South African society and women, in particular, had the opportunity once and for all to restore the dignity of women in South Africa.

Many say that women are ready, and it is now the time for a woman ANC and country president.

Women have always been ready to take their rightful place as leaders of society, even before our democracy.

The problem has always been that men have condemned women to be second-class citizens, only good to be in the kitchen.

This is to ensure that men remain firmly with their hands on the levers of power.

South African women have proved themselves over and over again as capable leaders in all spheres of society, hence my difficulty in fathoming why they are only restricted from occupying the highest office in the ANC and the government.

It took President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, of Liberia, to show that women were capable of the highest office when she became president of that country, making her the first woman president in Africa.

What is the holdup in South Africa when, among the candidates, you have highly capable women competent at different levels?

Sadly, one of the hindrances in their path are women themselves, who acknowledge the fact that they do not support each other.

This is why we are seeing the current leadership battle with no fewer than three women – all highly capable – contesting against each other, instead of putting their weight behind one of them and thus restoring the dignity of women in South Africa.