Editorial: Play your part in successful season

A festive season influx of visitors can already be felt in Nelson Mandela Bay and so too, there is a visible step-up in law enforcement operations.

This was borne out at the weekend when a crime blitz netted a significant number of suspects.

The municipality – along with the SAPS, metro police, and other security services – has also kicked off a summer season safety plan which, it promises, will bring in desired results.

One of the pleasing features of this programme is the zero-tolerance approach to alcohol on beaches and absolutely no mention of what had been proposed as a possibility not so long ago: designated drinking areas on the city’s seafront.

This idea was never really going to cut it and was clearly scrapped before anyone even began to take it seriously.