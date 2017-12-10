Avinash Govindjee: LLB recognition boost for NMU

Nelson Mandela University (NMU) is named after South Africa’s most famous lawyer – who received an honorary doctoral degree in law from the university in 2005.

The faculty of law is one of seven faculties working together to support the institution’s vision of being a dynamic African university.

In addition to the obvious link with Nelson Mandela himself, lawyers continue to leave their mark on the university: the first chancellor of the university was the then chief justice, Pius Langa, and the first chairman of the University Council was Judge Ronnie Pillay.

Other legal luminaries, including the former chief justice Arthur Chaskalson and Advocate George Bizos, have also received honorary doctoral degrees in law from the university and the former deputy chief justice, Dikgang Moseneke, will be similarly honoured on December 14.

The faculty of law’s core purpose remains training candidates for entry into the legal profession.

The faculty has approximately 1 200 Bachelor of Laws (LLB) students and 300 postgraduate students.

A number of members of the faculty board, comprising close to 40 academics, are recognised authorities in their areas of law and the faculty has the reputation of producing graduates with the necessary attributes to succeed in practice and make a worthwhile contribution to society.

The strong base for success provided by the faculty’s LLB offering was recently confirmed by receipt of full accreditation from the Council on Higher Education (CHE) – one of only three out of 17 LLB programmes country-wide enjoying such recognition.

The CHE review process was rigorous, and included extensive deliberations with the South African Law Deans Association and the legal professions, represented by the Law Society of South Africa and the General Bar Council, regarding the development of a national qualification standard for the LLB.

The process began in 2013, involving the preparation of self-evaluation reports by faculties as well as site visits from specialist panels including respected academics from other institutions.

This culminated in a set of outcomes communicated to universities in April this year, in terms of which the Higher Education Quality Committee (HEQC) (a permanent committee of the CHE) decided to reaccredit the LLB programmes offered by all 17 universities subject to specified conditions being met.

This outcome required the submission of improvement plans and progress reports. In the case of NMU, the faculty was required to report on a review of the curriculum that ensured adequate sequencing of modules; to pay particular attention to the development of adequate reading, writing and research skills; and to deal with current imbalances in staff demographics.

The HEQC, following a review of the faculty’s improvement plan for the LLB and the 45 annexures submitted as supporting evidence before the October deadline, was satisfied with the progress made and decided to revise the accreditation outcome to “accreditation confirmed”.

In determining that the conditions had been adequately addressed, the HEQC specifically highlighted: