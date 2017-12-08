Mkhuseli Jack: Prophecy of doom a reality

“My worry is the disappointment of this nation if Nelson Mandela fails to deliver and fulfil the dreams and hopes of this nation” were the words of Willie Ramoshaba, after Mandela’s first presidential speech, at the Union Buildings on May 10 1994.

He was making the comment after reading the winds of high expectation and national euphoria sweeping across the country.

He was afraid of the disappointment that was bound to follow should Mandela and the ANC fail to meet these expectations.

In his view, the people were loading too much trust on Mandela and the ANC’s shoulders.

None of my group had time to engage Ramoshaba, and doing so would have spoilt the party.

We were convinced that nothing was going to stop us from casting aside the years of oppression and discrimination, and finally building the new society on a solid foundation of universal freedom and democracy we had desired and carried in our hearts for so long.

Today, 23 years later, the words of Ramoshaba, then the publisher of the Black Portfolio business magazine, taunt.

Every time I hear of new scandalous revelations of corruption, state capture and outright mismanagement of the country, I hear those words.

With our country now firmly characterised by peculiarly potent criminal networks which seem to have an unshakeable hold over politicians, resulting in a weakening of state institutions and a decline in the rule of law, I can’t stop pondering Ramoshaba’s words.

On that great day in 1994, we, together with influential figures like Winkie Ximiya, Ernie Bergins, Rev Mcebisi Xundu and Percy Smith and others, did not have time to discuss and analyse Ramoshaba’s views.

We were drowning in tears of joy and the euphoria of the moment.

We were embarking on a new era. South Africa was going to be the paradise of our dreams in the long night of apartheid.

All South Africans, black and white, rich and poor, rural and urban, were basking in this season of hope, visioning a better society for all.

In the dining rooms in the VIP tents at the Union Buildings, there was no time to respond to “negative” comments. We were enjoying our first meal as free South Africans.