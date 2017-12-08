Letter: At last report on Madiba funeral theft made public

Tuesday marked four years after our iconic president, Nelson Mandela, passed away.

It was fitting that public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on the abuse of public funds in the preparation of Mandela’s funeral was published that day in the media.

The public has been kept in the dark about this matter for too long, but the release of her report is testimony that the wheels of justice grind slowly, but they grind finely.

It was not long ago that I was suspended from the Eastern Cape Legislature without salary for one month for asking questions about how director-general Marion Mbina-Mthembu saw fit to transfer R250 000 into premier Phumulo Masualle’s personal bank account and what steps were to be taken against her for this blatant infraction of the prescripts of the PFMA (Public Finance Management Act).

My legislature question was altered without my express permission.

When I challenged this and the legislature processes, I was referred to the ethics committee, who found me guilty of misconduct.

I subsequently challenged this sanction in court and the state (premier and legislature’s legal representation) settled the case out of court on the day scheduled to hear the matter.