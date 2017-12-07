Jonathan Jansen: Our great reading crisis – what on earth is going on?

At exactly 11am on Tuesday a report placed under “strict embargo” was released, only to reveal the most devastating news yet on the state of schools in post-apartheid South Africa.

The Pirls (Progress in International Reading and Literacy Study) 2016 report gave the results of one of the most scientific studies yet done – 12 810 pupils were tested from 293 schools – on the state of reading among Grade 4 pupils in South Africa. Hold onto your seat. This study found that almost eight out of 10 children cannot read.

No really, 78% of children in the grade sound words, but do not understand the meaning of what they read.

If you think that statistic is terrifying, the report then announces that when compared with the 49 other countries in the study, South Africa is dead last – that’s right, 50th behind the likes of Iran and Kuwait. It gets even worse. Let’s follow the narrative of the comradely politicians in power when this kind of news appears – apartheid is to blame, but things are getting better because of the heroic efforts of the ANC-led government.

Well, this Pirls finding will deflate that kind of nonsense – reading scores have remained stagnant since 2011 and it seems that the scores for South African boys were actually worse in 2016 than when last measured.

And finally, not only are we swelling the ranks of underachievers at the bottom of the class of reading performance, we have even fewer children now achieving “high levels of reading achievement” than five years earlier in 2011. What on earth is going on? We can now state without fear of contradiction that this government’s track record on education has been an unmitigated failure.

We have had dozens of educational reforms, many of which experimented dangerously with the lives of pupils and also teachers.

Think of the fiasco associated with outcomes-based education or the effective closure of the outstanding training colleges that prepared primary school teachers or the failure to deliver high quality technical colleges that prepared artisans and technologists for the demands of the 21st century workplace.

None of this has changed the foundations of education in South Africa.

Two decades of democracy and what do we have to show for it when it comes to reading literacy? Nothing. “The reading crisis is deeper than we thought,” Nic Spaull, of Stellenbosch University, notes in reference to the fact that an earlier and less robust study put the figure at 58% of children who could not “read for meaning”.

What makes this crisis so serious is that reading enables other achievements among children.

Reading is, moreover, a proxy for the overall health of the school system.

A child who can read well in a language class can also understand texts in a science or economics class.