Editorial: Time to re-think centre’s offering

It is never something anyone wants to hear – looming job losses due to struggling business conditions.

The fact that Nelson Mandela Bay’s prime beachfront attraction is having to look at cutting its workforce by more than a third will naturally be cause for deep anxiety among the 252 employees and their families who stand to be affected.

But the squeeze on the Sun Boardwalk Casino should also come as no surprise.

It was becoming increasingly inevitable, given the changing face of the gambling industry in the city, just as has happened elsewhere in the country.

When it opened amid grand fanfare 17 years ago, the casino – which had its fair share of detractors given the socio-economic implications of gaming halls – drew visitors in droves.

But with electronic bingo terminals popping up in malls and pubs, numbers of visitors – especially in the last three years – have steadily declined.