Nwabisa Makunga: Voting can go either way

A colleague joked recently that journalists covering the ANC’s national conference next week would go on to spend Christmas still reporting from the Pretoria High Court with a grumpy judge presiding over the umpteenth urgent application brought by one party faction against another.

An exaggeration of course, but one that stems from a reasonable expectation of the chaos that is likely to unfold in Johannesburg in 10 days’ time.

Depending on who you talk to, there is a growing belief in and outside the ANC that deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa is well positioned to win the party’s presidential race over main rival Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Ramaphosa enjoys support from, among others, the business and organised labour community – an interesting ideological plot if ever there was one.

He is also a palatable choice over Dlamini-Zuma for Joe Soap whose anger over the Marikana massacre is increasingly overshadowed by the anxiety of having another Zuma in the Union Buildings.

Yet, the only votes that will matter in this race are those of delegates to the conference.

There, Ramaphosa has support from all the Cape provinces, Gauteng and Limpopo, while Dlamini-Zuma is backed by the Free State, North West, Mpumalanga and her home base of KwaZulu-Natal.

At the final tally of the provinces on Monday, Ramaphosa led the race by a few hundred branch nominations.

But even with those numbers, Ramaphosa would know not to be excited just yet.

Branch nominations may be an indicator of the balance of forces, but they still remain just that. They do not automatically translate into votes by conference delegates.

Depending on their size, branches may send to the conference multiple delegates whose individual votes may differ from the collective position of their branch.

There is always a possibility, therefore, that Ramaphosa’s lead may be reduced when actual votes are cast in the conference.

This especially when considering the Mpumalanga province’s so-called unity votes which are likely to swing Dlamini-Zuma’s way, should David Mabuza not get his way.

Then throw into the mix the votes from the leagues, other structures and, of course, the prospect of brown envelopes floating between car boots at Nasrec and Ramaphosa may be staring into a melting pot of uncertainty.

The truth is that no one can predict what will happen at the conference.