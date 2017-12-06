Letter: Can Ramaphosa and company save SA?

Our country is like a bather struggling in a rough sea and about to sink for the third time.

Now is the time to see if it is possible that the bather can be saved.

The hope is that he still can, despite the present situation.

And our hope must lie in Cyril Ramaphosa, Pravin Gordhan, some others in the ANC and/or the present opposition parties.

However, a word of criticism first.

Where were these members, sitting in parliament and drawing their large salaries, when the obvious rot was setting in?

When the arms deal was pending, sinisterly suspicious both in intent and in the players taking part, when the Guptas illegally flew in for their disgusting wedding celebrations, why were these members of parliament not prostrate in the aisles of the house, and kicking and screaming at what they surely must have seen was happening?

I do not mean literally screaming, although on second thoughts, why not?