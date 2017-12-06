Editorial: Technology a step in right direction

Authorities have been criticised for failing gang-torn areas like Helenvale, so Nelson Mandela Bay’s new Shotspotter technology offers hope in dealing with this intractable problem.

More than 20 sensors have been up since late October in the R3-million pilot project in this part of the northern areas to pick up when guns are fired. And, in the first 47 days alone, Shotspotter recorded a staggering 823 shots within a 1km radius, which works out on average to between 17 and 18 shots a day.

It’s hard to believe these numbers, but they do illustrate the scale of this issue: people who live in Helenvale have to endure a war zone.

They and their children are likely to hear gunfire nearly every waking hour, which in turn must take its toll on their mental health and physical safety.

It is completely unacceptable that a community should be confronted with this level of violence.

Of course it will take more than Shotspotter to stop crime.