Letter: Public must save, but water flows from leak

The municipal notice board in Linton Grange indicates that Port Elizabeth has 29.7% of its water supply left. This is a vast amount of water. It is more than I could possibly drink. It is even more than 10 people could drink.

But that is no reason not to conserve water.

If no rain falls in the next decade we could run out of water.

It is for this reason that I make the following plea.

The attached photo shows a mini-river running down Fourie Street in Westering. It has been running for a month or more.

I know, because I have to cross it regularly on foot and nearly got swept away three times.

I reported it to our municipal service centre, which was very obliging, informing me that I was the third person to do so.

The officials even gave me a reference number to prove how seriously they viewed the matter.

They took the issue so seriously that I reported the incessant leak again, a week later, with the same no-result.