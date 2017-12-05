Gary Koekemoer: Building a diverse society the greatest challenge of 2018

As we head into the festive season rush, where every shop holds its breath that year-end bonuses are sufficiently fat to ensure that shoppers spend with abandon, where those fortunate enough to have credit cards swipe with their eyes closed and fingers crossed, it seems a little out of place to ask the question, “What will 2018’s greatest challenge be?”.

After all, our mayor and speaker have just survived their first no-confidence vote!

Surely the public’s focus is now on planning that Christmas meal, finalising present lists, thinking happy thoughts about family around the table and putting the bubbly on ice?

Unless of course you’re one of the nearly 14 million South Africans living on less than R531 a month (aka the food poverty line), or one of another eight million citizens who live off R758 a month (the lower-bound poverty line), or among the nearly nine million additional people who scrape by on R1 138 per month (the upper-bound poverty line).

All in all, for just more than 30 million South Africans (out of a population of nearly 57 million people), how likely is it that this season will be a merry one? Depressing isn’t it? Surely then, poverty alleviation must be the number one priority for the next year?

So if we can all agree that as soon as this year is done, we’ll give it our full attention then – sigh – we can allow at least a little cheer back in through the chimney.

But don’t hitch up those reindeer just yet, there are a few other candidates for gloom that threaten to beat the Grinch to it – stealing Christmas cheer that is.

Let’s start the Grinch list with the long view.

Imagine Nelson Mandela Bay 30 years from now.

Your children bundle you into the car (they’re now the earning adults and you’re the dependent) and off to the beach you go.

Summer means time by the sea, except for one small problem: Kings Beach doesn’t exist anymore, the beachfront has moved to where the stadium now is (if we’re lucky). Our bay has moved inland. In a recent article in Grist (November 21 2017), Eric Holthaus warns that two glaciers in Antarctica hold human civilisation hostage.

According to recent research, the two glaciers – Pine Island and Thwaites – act as a plug holding back enough ice that, when melted, would raise by 3.3m the sea level of the world’s oceans.

He suggests it’s “an amount that would submerge every coastal city on the planet”. The (likely) time frame? Twenty to 50 years from now!

So by 2037, Soweto-on-Sea will become Soweto-in-Sea.

Fortunately, many of us won’t be here by then so let’s kick that can down the road.

If you’re into books about South Africa, and you have enough socks and jocks, there’s a good chance either Crispian Olver’s How to Steal a City, or Jacques Pauw’s The

President’s Keepers will find their way onto your gift pile.

Not the most pleasant of reads.

In a nutshell, these two stories are about the people in whom we placed our trust (and tax money), and how their networks of greed and corruption have cost us billions of rands and have sabotaged almost every state-owned enterprise.

We wish they were fictional accounts and that some novelist dreamt up these tall tales, but the gut-wrenching, nauseating truth is that corruption (and the arising dysfunctionality) is the likely reason the National Development Plan’s anticipated 5% annual GDP growth rate has never materialised.

But never fear, the December ANC conference is near.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa looks likely to pip the good Doctor Zuma to the post and (overnight) South Africa will get working again.