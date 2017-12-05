Editorial: Euphoria drains with new cabinet

It has not even been a fortnight since the swearing in of Zimbabwe’s new leader and already much of the euphoria that characterised that historic day has fizzled out.

Ordinary Zimbabweans so hopeful of seeing swift change were bitterly disappointed on Friday when their new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, unveiled a cabinet with two of his military allies in top positions, while also re-appointing several figures from the Robert Mugabe regime and thoroughly sidelining the opposition.

Mnangagwa, known as the Crocodile, made Major-General Sibusiso Moyo his foreign minister and air force commander Perence Shiri the new minister of lands and agriculture.

Many Zimbabweans loathe Shiri as the former head of the North Korean-trained “Fifth Brigade” that was instrumental in the Gukurahundi massacres in Matabeleland in 1983, in which some 20 000 people were killed.

Mnangagwa also kept on a good few faces from the Mugabe era, including Patrick Chinamasa, who is back as finance minister despite a blemished track record.