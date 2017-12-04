Justice Malala: Zuma and unity a bad joke

It is only 12 days to go before the ANC national conference starts. The prospect of Cyril Ramaphosa becoming president of the party is giving many of his comrades heart palpitations and loose tummies.

The era of patronage and looting is about to be disrupted, many of them think.

This is the motive behind the feverish call for unity from the likes of President Jacob Zuma, Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza and many others now criss-crossing the country talking of dire consequences if the party does not have a “united” leadership.

It is now clear that Ramaphosa is ahead in the leadership race.

Tomorrow, the biggest of the ANC’s provinces by membership numbers, KwaZulu-Natal, will pronounce on its leadership preferences.

There are no surprises there – Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will get the province’s nomination to succeed Zuma.

What will be interesting, though, will be just how much of her allegedly solid KwaZulu-Natal base Ramaphosa will have eaten into.

A significant showing by Ramaphosa – helped by his allies in the province, such as former premier Senzo Mchunu – will mean he is ahead at least until delegates enter the voting booth at the conference. It is a secret ballot.

The ANC has been losing support since Zuma became its president in 2007. Soon after he ascended to power the Congress of the People was formed.

In the 2009 elections, 7% of the electorate followed COPE. The ANC’s electoral tally declined from the 69% that it commanded under Thabo Mbeki to 65.9%. Zuma didn’t give a toss. Soon after his re-election as party leader in 2012 the Economic Freedom Fighters was formed.

Again, this “unity” man didn’t give a toss. He was in charge and it was at this time that he handed South Africa lock, stock and barrel to the Gupta family.

In 2014, the EFF attracted just over 6% of mainly ANC voters to its fold. The ANC declined to 62% of the vote.

The trend continued with last year’s local government election, where the ANC commanded a mere 54% of the national tally of votes.