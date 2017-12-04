Editorial: Play your part to save every drop

Council’s latest appeal to residents to conserve water in Nelson Mandela Bay has a distinct air of concern about it.

The facts of the matter are pretty despairing – the overall picture is bleak and not a lot has happened to suggest we can expect any relief from the drought soon.

Dam levels remain under pressure and, sadly, last month’s big rains made little impact.

So parched was the ground that all the anticipated runoff in the catchments was simply soaked up.

As a result, dam levels failed to rise above the collective 30% mark, meaning they are currently the lowest in nearly three decades.

And with a hot summer on the way and high season for visitors and tourists about to start, the alarm bells are going off even louder.

What it means is that, at current extraction, we’ll have enough water until August.