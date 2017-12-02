EDITORIAL: Nod for salary hike defies logic

Public office bearers are in line for salary increases ranging from 4% to 8%.

These officials include cabinet ministers and their deputies, parliamentarians, provincial executives and their legislators, mayors, speakers, councillors, judges, councillors and traditional leaders . . . and President Jacob Zuma, who approved the pay hikes.

Recommendations are made to him by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.

Last year, the commission recommended a salary freeze for most office bearers, on the basis of poor economic conditions.

It was fiscally and morally the correct decision and Zuma obliged.

Since then, economic prospects have dimmed further, and if the commission was consistent, it would have made a similar determination this year.