EDITORIAL: Nod for salary hike defies logic
Public office bearers are in line for salary increases ranging from 4% to 8%.
These officials include cabinet ministers and their deputies, parliamentarians, provincial executives and their legislators, mayors, speakers, councillors, judges, councillors and traditional leaders . . . and President Jacob Zuma, who approved the pay hikes.
Recommendations are made to him by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.
Last year, the commission recommended a salary freeze for most office bearers, on the basis of poor economic conditions.
It was fiscally and morally the correct decision and Zuma obliged.
Since then, economic prospects have dimmed further, and if the commission was consistent, it would have made a similar determination this year.
Quite how Zuma squares this round of salary increases with his recent instructions to the Treasury to fund essentially another R80-billion or so in the next financial year, is a mystery.
It also defies the message of “fiscal consolidation” coming out of the government and readers can be assured that unions will take their cue for public sector wage negotiations from this.
That little squall is yet to hit us. Already workers want double-digit increases.
Moody’s, the last ratings agency that has us on review, won’t be convinced by this move, either. The public sector wage bill is a huge sticking point and needs drastic trimming, not plumping up.
And then there’s the question of whether this bloated government even offers bang for buck.
It happens in the private sector, too; when companies underperform, staff take a hit. By applying the same standards to publicly funded politicians, the simple assertion is that – Zuma’s decision is wholly unjustified.