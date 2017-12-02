Conditions create our trapped monsters

Hopefully for Jayde Panayiotou, her family and society, the sentencing of Christopher, her husband and murderer, to life imprisonment communicates that justice has been done. That is, in as much as punishment can even begin to satisfy those who have lost a vibrant loved one so painfully.

Judge Dayalin Chetty’s sentencing comments suggested Christopher is an enigma. A scheming, recalcitrant murderer who premeditated a deadly exit from his unhappy marriage. What was he thinking and why did he come up with such an elaborate plan?

Contemplating this after the sentencing and re-reading records of the trial, I happened on this single line in a press report.

“Panayiotou’s father allegedly threatened to disinherit him over his affair with Chantelle Coutts.”

The report also stated that Costa Panayiotou submitted two affidavits during the trial to deny he had said he would disinherit Chris if he divorced Jayde. Makes one wonder why he had to deny the alleged statement twice?

Shakespeare would say, as Queen Gertrude in Hamlet did, “The lady doth protest too much, methinks?”

Nevertheless, there’s no disputing that in April 2015, 29-year-old Christopher was a desperate man. In love with one woman, married to another and denied the possibility of a divorce under threat of penury. It was a setup for tragedy with all the marks of a Shakespearean play, but sadly this was reality.