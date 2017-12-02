Conditions create our trapped monsters
Hopefully for Jayde Panayiotou, her family and society, the sentencing of Christopher, her husband and murderer, to life imprisonment communicates that justice has been done. That is, in as much as punishment can even begin to satisfy those who have lost a vibrant loved one so painfully.
Judge Dayalin Chetty’s sentencing comments suggested Christopher is an enigma. A scheming, recalcitrant murderer who premeditated a deadly exit from his unhappy marriage. What was he thinking and why did he come up with such an elaborate plan?
Contemplating this after the sentencing and re-reading records of the trial, I happened on this single line in a press report.
“Panayiotou’s father allegedly threatened to disinherit him over his affair with Chantelle Coutts.”
The report also stated that Costa Panayiotou submitted two affidavits during the trial to deny he had said he would disinherit Chris if he divorced Jayde. Makes one wonder why he had to deny the alleged statement twice?
Shakespeare would say, as Queen Gertrude in Hamlet did, “The lady doth protest too much, methinks?”
Nevertheless, there’s no disputing that in April 2015, 29-year-old Christopher was a desperate man. In love with one woman, married to another and denied the possibility of a divorce under threat of penury. It was a setup for tragedy with all the marks of a Shakespearean play, but sadly this was reality.
In the inner worlds of the soul or mind, it is all about perceptions. Our perceptions of reality are in fact our only reality and the basis on which we make our choices.
I don’t believe in the existence of an actual hell, but I do see people in hell all around me. Every day, people live in hell because they believe the simple but deadly illusion that they have no options.
The person who believes they have no choice and who sees only one option before them is a cornered, desperate, human being.
Whether it is someone who believes killing themself is the only solution, or the killer who believes that killing another person is their exit from unhappiness, both are caused when perceptions convince individuals they have no other choice.
Even more tragic are the moments when it is our words and threats that shut down another’s options and force them into desperate corners. These are the threats which create tragedies all around us.
Trying to prevent one thing, ironically in that moment of threat, we close down options and create the possibility of an outcome far worse than what we were trying to prevent.
As humans, freedom and acceptance are the best gifts we can give each other.
Conditionality – that “only if you do things my way I will be kind and loving to you” mentality – creates more suffering than we will ever know. It creates trapped and desperate monsters.
- Peter Woods is a pastoral therapist