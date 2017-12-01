Mkhuseli Jack: A true champion of workers

The news of the death of 69-year-old Alice-born veteran trade unionist and ANC stalwart Boyce Soci has shocked the struggle community.

Soci was a towering figure in the politics of the Eastern Cape at the time when the apartheid state and its homeland puppets were escalating their repression in the Border area of the province.

He located himself very quickly into the centre of that conflict.

He played a crucial role in the intensification of the struggle, when he moved to Port Elizabeth in the early 1980s.

He was always happy with direct confrontation with the dreaded security branch police.

Soci was never welcomed with the fanfare reserved for heroes who came from a long-drawn-out battle.

We saw him operating alongside us as if he was always with us.

What was known about him was scant, other than the knowledge that he was battle-scarred from his involvement and participation in the marathon Wilson Rowntree strike and the Ciskei bus boycott of 1981 and 1983 respectively.

Soci, though relatively older than many of my colleagues in the Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage areas, became a central point for those who believed and practiced strict marxist codes of conduct.

Soci was one person who professed to be a communist and who was widely admired.

He lived what he was preaching, a communist and a warrior of the working class.

In the turbulent mid-1970s up to the end of the 1980s, there were scores of people who claimed to be marxists, and yet their behaviour and conduct were nothing more than that of a signpost, that is pointing in a direction they did not walk.

Soci made marxism acceptable even to those who did not subscribe to it.

According to ANC veteran and stalwart Africa Maqolo, Soci was an influential unionist leader in the Eastern Cape at the time of his arrival in Port Elizabeth and due to his exemplary conduct as a strong workingclass leader, he was accorded at all times huge respect across the board.

Maqolo said the arrival of Soci among the militant and radical youth of Port Elizabeth shaped the tempo, scale and pace of the struggle.

According to Maqolo, the politics of resistance in the Eastern Cape were still shaped by the philosophy of black consciousness, a flow-over from the 1976 pupil uprising.

Soci provided desperately needed “ideological clarity” for the youth, especially in those trying times of the 1980s, Maqolo recalled.

Vusumzi Matikinca, one of the enduring leaders of the 1976 uprising and now a practising lawyer in Johannesburg, remembers Soci as follows: “I knew Comrade Soci relatively well from Mdantsane during my visits there and this was before he moved to Port Elizabeth, where he became a union activist, before and during the build-up to the formation of Cosatu in 1985.

“Although he was much older than our generation, he interacted with us as his equals, politically and otherwise.”

Soci came to Port Elizabeth at the time when solidarity between the activists of the Border area and the Eastern Cape was at its highest.