Letter: Employ new graduates
The first graduates in the Bachelor of Human Settlement Development – B(HSD) – degree will cross the stage next year at Nelson Mandela University.
Nelson Mandela Bay has a unique opportunity to be a leader in the delivery of integrated sustainable human settlement in South Africa.
Lack of qualified professionals in the human settlement sector is one of the biggest setbacks for the ability of municipalities to create sustainable human settlements.
Hence, the introduction of the four-year B(HSD) degree in 2014 by former minister of human settlement Tokyo Sexwale and the late Professor Kobus van Wyk in collaboration with Nelson Mandela University.
The lack of direction about the incomplete RDP houses in Motherwell, where two deaths have already occurred, further emphasises that Nelson Mandela Bay is grappling with human settlements management.
As a solution, the municipality needs to absorb graduates in the human settlements field since they have acquired degrees in this region and have a full understanding of human settlements challenges in the metro.
Some municipalities and institutions such as Tongaat Hulett in the country have already given some students employment contracts.
If Nelson Mandela Bay is resolute about addressing human settlement challenges in the metro, the human settlement division should be at the forefront of headhunting future human settlement practitioners.
It is very unfortunate that the municipality is failing to avoid the brain drain of the professionals whose skills are necessity for creation of sustainable human settlements in the metro.