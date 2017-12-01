Letter: Employ new graduates

The first graduates in the Bachelor of Human Settlement Development – B(HSD) – degree will cross the stage next year at Nelson Mandela University.

Nelson Mandela Bay has a unique opportunity to be a leader in the delivery of integrated sustainable human settlement in South Africa.

Lack of qualified professionals in the human settlement sector is one of the biggest setbacks for the ability of municipalities to create sustainable human settlements.

Hence, the introduction of the four-year B(HSD) degree in 2014 by former minister of human settlement Tokyo Sexwale and the late Professor Kobus van Wyk in collaboration with Nelson Mandela University.