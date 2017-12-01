Editorial: Progressive bill a boost for parents

Some you may have heard a collective “Whoop! Whoop!” by a nation of prospective fathers following news this week that parliament had passed a bill broadening parental rights.

It’s an incredibly progressive and overdue piece of legislation.

For starters, the amendments to current law align much closer with the constitution, recognising that parenting is, and should always be, a shared responsibility.

At the same time the new law goes beyond the notional boundaries of heterosexual parenting by recognising gay parents.

The Labour Laws Amendment Bill, as it is known, was passed by the National Assembly on Tuesday. It requires approval by the National Council of Provinces and President Jacob Zuma.

Once in law, fathers will be entitled to 10 consecutive days of parental leave.

It’s a blip, really, in the lifetime of a child but better than nothing. And those first weeks are crucial for formative bonds to develop.

In a country whose society complains about the effect of absent fathers, this will hopefully encourage uninvolved dads to play their part.