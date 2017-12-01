Editorial: Progressive bill a boost for parents
Some you may have heard a collective “Whoop! Whoop!” by a nation of prospective fathers following news this week that parliament had passed a bill broadening parental rights.
It’s an incredibly progressive and overdue piece of legislation.
For starters, the amendments to current law align much closer with the constitution, recognising that parenting is, and should always be, a shared responsibility.
At the same time the new law goes beyond the notional boundaries of heterosexual parenting by recognising gay parents.
The Labour Laws Amendment Bill, as it is known, was passed by the National Assembly on Tuesday. It requires approval by the National Council of Provinces and President Jacob Zuma.
Once in law, fathers will be entitled to 10 consecutive days of parental leave.
It’s a blip, really, in the lifetime of a child but better than nothing. And those first weeks are crucial for formative bonds to develop.
In a country whose society complains about the effect of absent fathers, this will hopefully encourage uninvolved dads to play their part.
The duties of parenting belong to both partners.
Scandinavian countries enjoy very liberal parenting laws, far more than what our amendment bill proposes.
Men pushing prams in the streets are as common a sight as women. Shouldering some of the burden becomes part of the culture.
Similar new entitlements also apply to adoptive parents and those in surrogate arrangements, including gay and lesbian couples.
“Non-birth-giving mothers” will enjoy 10 consecutive days of parental-paternity leave while adopting couples will get 10 weeks for one parent and 10 days for the other, where the child is under the age of two.
UIF maternity leave benefits are also set to improve markedly, a big boost for single or working moms in low-income households who, by dint of circumstance, are forced to return to work early simply for the benefit of their full salaries.
An unhealthy state of affairs that adds unbearable hardship.
The bill is a good outcome; here’s hoping it gets speedy passage into law.