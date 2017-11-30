Letter: Fans can be proud of Chippa’s performance

Nelson Mandela metro football lovers should be proud of the manner in which Chippa played against Sundowns.

They were playing carpet football and passing the ball.

The backline was very solid and made sure that the Sundowns strikers did not score any goals.

We need to rally behind the team and pack the stadiums.

Chippa still need to go deep into the townships, and encourage all football followers and fans to attend the local matches.

I was pleased with the attendance last Saturday.

Teboho Moloi is doing a great job with the team, but we need to practise more how to score from a distance.

When the [opposition] team brings the wall at the back with more than five players it’s not easy to penetrate, hence they need to shoot from a distance so that our strikers do not waste time in front of the goals.