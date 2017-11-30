Letter: Fans can be proud of Chippa’s performance
Nelson Mandela metro football lovers should be proud of the manner in which Chippa played against Sundowns.
They were playing carpet football and passing the ball.
The backline was very solid and made sure that the Sundowns strikers did not score any goals.
We need to rally behind the team and pack the stadiums.
Chippa still need to go deep into the townships, and encourage all football followers and fans to attend the local matches.
I was pleased with the attendance last Saturday.
Teboho Moloi is doing a great job with the team, but we need to practise more how to score from a distance.
When the [opposition] team brings the wall at the back with more than five players it’s not easy to penetrate, hence they need to shoot from a distance so that our strikers do not waste time in front of the goals.
Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane also commended the bravery shown by Chippa players.
We must also come out in great numbers, especially when Chippa is playing in Port Elizabeth as the supporters attending games in East London and Mthatha are exceeding the numbers here.
Chippa can still chase for No 1 and No 2 league spots with the manner in which they are playing as they play simple football.
They pass the ball and sometimes take the game to their opponents, which is very entertaining for the spectators.
Chippa need a win to either take them to No 3 or No 2, not too many draws like my team (Amakhosi).
We are tired of seeing so many draws and we need a winner.
You do not need any motivation when you play the likes of Chiefs and Pirates, but stick to your own game plan.