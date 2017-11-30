Jonathan Jansen: We can learn from Zimbabwe

As the regime of Robert Mugabe crumbled unexpectedly before our very eyes, I could not help but recall why I left my university in California to do my doctoral fieldwork in rural Zimbabwe about a decade after the end of white rule.

What took me to places from Chinoyi to Nyanga was a question that intrigued scholars of African education around the world – how did Zimbabwe come to build and retain such a strong school system?

For South African students there was also a sense of a “model” for post-apartheid education.

To this day top universities send their marketing personnel to Zimbabwe to recruit talented students.

Zimbabwean teachers in South Africa make a significant contribution to science and mathematics achievement in township and rural schools.

Their pupils not only graduate from our universities, they often excel with bags of distinctions.

The puzzle, of course, is how their schools survived not only colonialism but the dictatorship of their leader since independence, Mugabe.

Understanding Zimbabwean education might give some clues as to how we can turn around the abysmal state of education on this side of Beit Bridge. The answer, as usual, lies in the past.

Successive Rhodesian governments did not take the authority for education away from the two main churches that continue to run Zimbabwe’s schools: the Anglicans and the Catholics.

Those schools maintained a strong culture of teaching and learning rooted in Christian values.

The teachers saw teaching as a vocation, a higher call to duty that went way beyond the immediacies of classroom management or formal assessment.

In 1954, starting with the Bantu Education Act, the apartheid government took away the authority for education from the churches – who were allegedly misleading black children with the ideals of a liberal education – and placed control and administration of schools under the state.

That decision was an unmitigated disaster and set South African schools on a completely different track from that followed by our northern neighbour.

But Zimbabwe also did something else. It retained the best of colonial education despite the heavy breathing from the nominally marxist government on its commitment to a radical form of schooling.

The marxist-leninist curriculum called political economy of Zimbabwe never even left the government safe.

Instead, Mugabe’s government retained the most visible artefact of the colonial past in Anglophone Africa: the Cambridge “O and A level” examinations run by the Cambridge Examination Syndicate. Why?