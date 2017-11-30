Editorial: Poison chalice set to be passed on

It is for a good reason that coaching the Springbok rugby team has been likened to a poison chalice over the years.

Few would argue that it is perhaps the hottest seat in world rugby and the latest coach feeling the pressure is Grahamstown-born Allister Coetzee.

There were high hopes that Coetzee would provide the answers to South African rugby’s woes when he was appointed last year.

The plan was for Coetzee to lead the Boks to World Cup glory in Japan in 2019.

Sadly, that plan has been unravelling at a rapid rate in recent months and Coetzee is set to be axed next month when the Boks return from their European tour.

Insiders says Coetzee’s mandate, if he wanted to keep his job, was to beat Ireland, France, Italy and Wales.

So his fate was effectively sealed when the Boks stumbled to woeful 38-3 defeat against the Irish in Dublin in their first game.