Editorial: Poison chalice set to be passed on
It is for a good reason that coaching the Springbok rugby team has been likened to a poison chalice over the years.
Few would argue that it is perhaps the hottest seat in world rugby and the latest coach feeling the pressure is Grahamstown-born Allister Coetzee.
There were high hopes that Coetzee would provide the answers to South African rugby’s woes when he was appointed last year.
The plan was for Coetzee to lead the Boks to World Cup glory in Japan in 2019.
Sadly, that plan has been unravelling at a rapid rate in recent months and Coetzee is set to be axed next month when the Boks return from their European tour.
Insiders says Coetzee’s mandate, if he wanted to keep his job, was to beat Ireland, France, Italy and Wales.
So his fate was effectively sealed when the Boks stumbled to woeful 38-3 defeat against the Irish in Dublin in their first game.
There was talk that infuriated SA Rugby bosses wanted to recall Coetzee immediately after the Irish debacle, but they decided to wait until he got back home.
It is now expected that Coetzee will be unceremoniously booted out when the all-powerful SA Rugby executive meets next month.
If that happens, Coetzee will not even receive a golden handshake because he failed to maintain a 65% win ratio in the 24 tests played during his reign.
Under Coetzee, the Boks have only won 11 of those tests (46%) and even a win over the Welsh on Saturday would only push that ratio up to 48%.
There is already talk that Coetzee is negotiating with Japanese side Canon Eagles about a coaching job and his Bok forwards coach assistant, Matt Proudfoot, is expected to tag along.
Coetzee and Proudfoot coached the Kobelco Steelers in Japan before they joined the Springbok set-up.
So, it looks like being a lose-lose situation for Coetzee even if the Boks do manage to win in Cardiff this weekend.
If Coetzee gets his marching orders the Boks will face a mad scramble to put their World Cup plans back in place.