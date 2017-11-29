Nwabisa Makunga: Council- What to expect
Tomorrow the Nelson Mandela Bay council will meet for the last time this year.
Apart from the meaningless political theatrics likely to be on display, the agenda – 21 pages of it in particular – makes for interesting reading.
Three matters caught my attention.
The first stood out, not because of any anomaly, but because it is amusingly the one item on that agenda that all parties are likely to agree on – with little or no contest whatsoever.
In his report, city manager Johann Mettler asks council to give the mayor powers to approve salary increases for councillors.
Mettler anticipates that the national government gazette notice which provides guidelines for the increases may be published in December while councillors are on holiday.
Should this happen, it may not be possible to call a special council meeting to decide on increases – as is procedure.
Any delays could prove to be an administrative nightmare for payroll staff who would need to process the increases in time to make the all-important Christmas pay cheque.
To avoid the inconvenience, Mettler has advised that the mayor be empowered to make a determination as soon as the gazette is out.
The mayor’s decision must be in line with the municipality’s budgeted 6.5% increase for councillors which brings the salary budget for all 120 of them to R70.4-million for the year.
The second matter of interest has dominated the public discourse in recent weeks.
After falling out with Athol Trollip, the Patriotic Alliance’s Marlon Daniels and the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani have teamed up and put forward a motion to remove the mayor (and speaker Jonathan Lawack).
Their reasons – at least on paper – stem from their stated belief that by allowing Mettler to run our city without the blessing of Co-operative Governance MEC Fikile Xasa, Trollip has abused his power, undermined the council and created legal problems for the metro.
Mettler’s appointment is the subject of a legal dispute between the metro and Xasa which is before the Grahamstown High Court.
Bobani aside, it is perhaps worth noting for contextual reasons that just three months ago, Daniels – the main sponsor of the motion against Trollip – was eager to serve as his deputy even though the dispute over Mettler had existed at the time.
Nonetheless, clearly worried about tomorrow’s vote, the DA went on a drive to gain public sympathy.
It warned all who cared to listen that a vote to remove Trollip was a vote to reinstate the ANC into power.
Interestingly, this appears to suggest that it believes Trollip is the DA.
It summarily dismisses any possibility that there may be opposition parties still willing to work with the DA, just not Trollip.
Naturally, the DA’s public narrative has gone down well with its die-hard supporters.
However, it remains unconvincing for those who believe Trollip must account for policies that have put financial pressure on ratepayers.
Be that as it may, without the numbers in council the DA’s public relations drive was only just that.
To survive the vote Trollip needed to lobby where it mattered most – the EFF.
He needed to convince EFF councillors either to support him or, at the very least, to abstain from voting altogether.
Whether he has done so or not will only be apparent tomorrow.
Curiously, the DA has instead put forward its own motion for council to do away with the position of the deputy mayor altogether.
The party, supported by COPE, believes the position is redundant, and if anything, has proven to be a headache in a metro ruled by a coalition of leaders with competing political interests.
Trollip’s detractors, however, suggest the move is an attempt by him to centralise power to his office, thus turning the metro into his personal fiefdom.
Here again, the EFF will be the kingmaker.
The third matter on the agenda piqued my interest perhaps because it is an example of the quality of debate that strengthens accountability.
It is a motion raised by ANC councillor Rory Riordan with regard to the eviction of several families who had occupied municipal land in Wells Estate earlier this year.
In January the municipality was granted an eviction order by the Port Elizabeth High Court and subsequently bulldozed their shacks without providing alternative accommodation. The decision sparked public outrage.
The municipality said the families were manipulating the system in an attempt to jump the housing queue.
This remains a matter of contention.
Quoting various case law, Riordan argues in his motion that the municipality may have acted unlawfully and inhumanely when it evicted the families without fulfilling all legal requirements compelled by our constitution.
He further argues that by granting the municipality an eviction order with far-reaching implications, without having at least heard representations from the affected community, the court may have erred and gone against legal precedent set by higher courts in the land.
For this reason, Riordan proposes, among others, that the council appeal the order or have it reviewed and that a meaningful engagement with the affected community commences.
Let’s be clear, I am not suggesting that Riordan is not a player in the political theatre that often unfolds in the council.
Nor am I suggesting that his analysis of this situation is unquestionable or even legally superior.
However, at the very least, his motion demands a sober debate and proper interrogation of facts by councillors in the interest of good governance.
It compels that they go beyond the political spectacle and examine an emotive issue that affects the most vulnerable citizens of our city.
How each party will respond to this motion will be telling.
It will give fascinating insight into the priorities of the men and women who represent our communities.