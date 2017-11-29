Nwabisa Makunga: Council- What to expect

Tomorrow the Nelson Mandela Bay council will meet for the last time this year.

Apart from the meaningless political theatrics likely to be on display, the agenda – 21 pages of it in particular – makes for interesting reading.

Three matters caught my attention.

The first stood out, not because of any anomaly, but because it is amusingly the one item on that agenda that all parties are likely to agree on – with little or no contest whatsoever.

In his report, city manager Johann Mettler asks council to give the mayor powers to approve salary increases for councillors.

Mettler anticipates that the national government gazette notice which provides guidelines for the increases may be published in December while councillors are on holiday.

Should this happen, it may not be possible to call a special council meeting to decide on increases – as is procedure.

Any delays could prove to be an administrative nightmare for payroll staff who would need to process the increases in time to make the all-important Christmas pay cheque.

To avoid the inconvenience, Mettler has advised that the mayor be empowered to make a determination as soon as the gazette is out.

The mayor’s decision must be in line with the municipality’s budgeted 6.5% increase for councillors which brings the salary budget for all 120 of them to R70.4-million for the year.

The second matter of interest has dominated the public discourse in recent weeks.

After falling out with Athol Trollip, the Patriotic Alliance’s Marlon Daniels and the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani have teamed up and put forward a motion to remove the mayor (and speaker Jonathan Lawack).

Their reasons – at least on paper – stem from their stated belief that by allowing Mettler to run our city without the blessing of Co-operative Governance MEC Fikile Xasa, Trollip has abused his power, undermined the council and created legal problems for the metro.

Mettler’s appointment is the subject of a legal dispute between the metro and Xasa which is before the Grahamstown High Court.

Bobani aside, it is perhaps worth noting for contextual reasons that just three months ago, Daniels – the main sponsor of the motion against Trollip – was eager to serve as his deputy even though the dispute over Mettler had existed at the time.

Nonetheless, clearly worried about tomorrow’s vote, the DA went on a drive to gain public sympathy.

It warned all who cared to listen that a vote to remove Trollip was a vote to reinstate the ANC into power.

Interestingly, this appears to suggest that it believes Trollip is the DA.

It summarily dismisses any possibility that there may be opposition parties still willing to work with the DA, just not Trollip.

Naturally, the DA’s public narrative has gone down well with its die-hard supporters.

However, it remains unconvincing for those who believe Trollip must account for policies that have put financial pressure on ratepayers.