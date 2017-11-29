Letter: Looking for leaders who will benefit universities

The change of the guard at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) was always going be a topic.

Derrick Swartz was a rather reticent head in the burning national discourse that takes many turns and hues.

I guess he has his own reasons, but a credible and approved leader he was.

However, there is the ceremonial, but prestigious role, that of chancellor.

All universities have these and I suppose some are more prominent than others – Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the like had honoured many a graduand by capping such.

But now the criteria seem to be quite pronounced and among other requirements is someone who could bring practical, if not monetary gains.

Dr Andile Ngcaba, our own black Bill Gates in South Africa, was such an acquisition for Fort Hare [leadership] – a selfless man who empowered so many in the ICT sector.