Ismail Lagardien: A long view of SA needed

At the time of writing there are three weeks until the ANC elects a new leader, the putative next president of the country.

The next president has the unenviable task of cleaning up the mess left by President Jacob Zuma, who will, surely, be released from all accountability and protected from consequences while a new deck chair is found for his retirement.

The events north of our border over the past two weeks certainly showed the pervasiveness of “braskap”, that most corrosive blend of loyalty and support we give to our friends regardless of their tendencies towards greed, callousness and cruelty.

It’s not hard to imagine the refrain: “Let Comrade Zuma retire in peace. He is an old man. He is a revolutionary. He sacrificed all for our liberation. If we let PW Botha live and die in peace, why not Comrade Zuma?”

Back to the ANC’s elective conference.

There is, generally, any number of reasons why people vote.

Among others, people may vote out of unflinching loyalty and commitment to a person or a party; out of perceived moral obligation, where voters know that their party will never win, but cast their ballots anyway; or for utilitarian reasons, where the voter expects “something in return”.

What seems clear is that ANC leadership elections are a combination of loyalty and commitment (braskap, and whimsical ideological solidarities and affiliations) and unabashed utilitarian reasons.

The utilitarian motive is directly linked to notions of entitlement.

In this case, entitlement includes the belief that the ANC has the sole right to govern because of its valiant struggle against an unjust system and the egregiousness contained in the phrase, “it is our turn to eat”.

As such, a large part of the entitlement motive is based on the understanding that voting for a particular candidate holds the promises of access to power, influence and, well, financial opportunities.

This is where the ANC and the rest of us part ways.

For the rest of us – workers, the unemployed, business people, students, investors and people of all persuasions – there is a set of problems that have to be addressed urgently.

It starts with the clear and present dangers detailed by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba in October’s mediumterm budget statement.

It includes the country’s biggest tax revenue shortfall since 2009 (an estimated R50.8-billion), a rising debt-to-GDP ratio (currently at 54.2%, forecast to top 61% by 2022) and poor projected growth (revised down from 1.3% to 0.7%).

In his budget statement, Gigaba explained that per capita GDP had declined for two consecutive years, that millions of South Africans were living in poverty, that unemployment was at 27.7% – the highest level since September 2003, with the country’s young carrying a disproportionate burden – and everwidening inequality.

Evidence for the ever-widening inequality showed that 95% of the country’s wealth is owned by 10% of the population, according to Gigaba.