Crimes of the wealthy and powerful cleverly obscured

Black Friday arrived for Christopher Panayiotou and Oscar Pistorius.

As people fell over their feet to scoop up so-called bargains in a consumerist craze imported from the US, long prison terms were imposed on Panayiotou and Pistorius for gender violence.

In a Marxist reading of crime in capitalist society, a comparison between the case scenario presented by these two men with that of the crime of the rich and powerful (Robert Mugabe and Jacob Zuma being cases in point), provides a beautiful illustration of how power mystifies and makes the crimes of the powerful, privileged and wealthy disappear.

While it is right that Panayiotou’s and Pistorius’s crimes should not go unsanctioned, it is also interesting that Mugabe, one of the wealthiest and most powerful men in Africa, received a blanket amnesty for any crimes he may have committed during his disastrous nearly 40 years’ rule of Africa’s (now defunct) “breadbasket”.

No doubt, if we are able to get rid of Zuma at some point, he and his cronies and members of his family will receive their own blanket amnesty “exit deal” for their industrial-scale looting and destruction of our beautiful country.

The crimes of the relatively powerless ( Panayiotou and Pistorius) are easily detected and punished to great fanfare.

Radical criminologists, inspired by the work of the infamous Karl Marx, have conceptualised and problematised this traditional understanding of crime as skewed, to blur our grasp of the much more profound criminal behaviour of the wealthy and powerful.

I suggest that such an understanding of crime is crucial for our survival in a country run by gangsters servicing a shadow state alongside the constitutional one.

Pistorius and Panayiotou are small fry in this larger context.

This idea is well formulated by radical British criminologist Steven Box in his book, Power, Crime and Mystification (published 1983), in which he argues “[m]aybe what is stuffed into our consciousness as the crime problem is in fact an illusion, a trick to deflect attention away from other more serious crimes and victimising behaviours which objectively cause the vast bulk of avoidable death, injury and deprivation”.

One way in which the “crimes” of the relatively powerless are amplified to divert attention away from the shenanigans of the powerful and wealthy, as Box alludes to, is to criminalise so-called “victimless crimes”.

By these I mean behaviour which does not hurt the environment or other people.

Corruption is certainly not one of them, despite the fact that Zuma’s lawyers famously argued and convinced the NPA otherwise.

Corruption diverts money away from worthy causes such as road maintenance (a huge problem in the Eastern Cape), medical services and schools.