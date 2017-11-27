Letter: Tactic to make metro ungovernable

The ANC and EFF et al plan a united stand against our elected mayor.

The political fight is for power and not to serve the people of the metro.

The tactics employed are those of sabotage and making the city ungovernable by communist-biased unionists. Crime escalation is a misnomer. Farm murders and brutal murders of vulnerable people are acts of terror.

It is not about race but “divide and conquer”.

Fortunately there has been massive exposure of this evil we face by books, social media and broadcasts over certain TV channels worldwide.