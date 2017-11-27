Letter: Tactic to make metro ungovernable
The ANC and EFF et al plan a united stand against our elected mayor.
The political fight is for power and not to serve the people of the metro.
The tactics employed are those of sabotage and making the city ungovernable by communist-biased unionists. Crime escalation is a misnomer. Farm murders and brutal murders of vulnerable people are acts of terror.
It is not about race but “divide and conquer”.
Fortunately there has been massive exposure of this evil we face by books, social media and broadcasts over certain TV channels worldwide.
EFF leader Julius Malema has elevated himself to the Messiah of the masses, and has spewed out anti-Semitic and antiChristian rhetoric. He will receive due justice from God from which no court or man can deliver him.
By accident I attended the keynote address of then president Thabo Mbeki [at the ANC national general council in Port Elizabeth] in July 2000 and have his speech.
Summed up, if the people of South Africa wake up and understand this evil concept they will defend the God-given responsibility to govern with honesty, integrity and a pure heart before God.
The ANC’s mandate is to drive this country into the snare of global communism, alias the new world order. I quote the closing of this speech: “It will rest on whether we do indeed succeed in the process of the social transformation of our country, in the interests of the people, in helping to achieve the renaissance of our continent and the establishment of a new world order that serves the interests of the billions of ordinary people through the world.” Let us stop believing these lies. It’s time to say enough is enough.