Editorial: Real commitment needed, not talk

There can be no doubt that the fight against gender-based violence is a societal matter that cannot be left only to the government to deal with.

It demands that all of us create new societal norms that reject, without qualification, any kind of violence, in particular against women and children.

The need to create a new nation defined by justice and a culture of consequences for such behaviour has never been greater.

And it is precisely for this reason that the government’s role as a vehicle for social change cannot be underestimated.

However, to be effective, the government’s voice on this scourge must be credible.

So far the state has failed to convince ordinary South Africans of its unwavering determination to create change.

Notwithstanding pockets of excellence that exist in its law enforcement machinery, by and large its capacity has been directly or indirectly eroded by politics.