Editorial: Real commitment needed, not talk
There can be no doubt that the fight against gender-based violence is a societal matter that cannot be left only to the government to deal with.
It demands that all of us create new societal norms that reject, without qualification, any kind of violence, in particular against women and children.
The need to create a new nation defined by justice and a culture of consequences for such behaviour has never been greater.
And it is precisely for this reason that the government’s role as a vehicle for social change cannot be underestimated.
However, to be effective, the government’s voice on this scourge must be credible.
So far the state has failed to convince ordinary South Africans of its unwavering determination to create change.
Notwithstanding pockets of excellence that exist in its law enforcement machinery, by and large its capacity has been directly or indirectly eroded by politics.
This is perhaps part of the reason for the poor turn-out at the Port Elizabeth launch of the government’s 16 Days of Activism against genderbased violence, at which President Jacob Zuma was scheduled to speak on Saturday.
Except for his own supporters, it is hypocritical for anyone to expect citizens to come out to listen to Zuma condemn this scourge when he himself is the very embodiment of the kind of toxic masculinity that often leads to violence against women.
Under Zuma, the government’s claimed commitment to fighting gender-based violence lacks credibility.
Granted, it would be unfair and unreasonable to blame Zuma for despicable acts against women in our country. We are in no way suggesting this.
However, what is clear is that the president has failed to build a capable state that is driven to protect and assist victims of violence at their most vulnerable.
What we need is not public relations exercises.
We need real, credible intervention to capacitate law enforcement to deal with those who terrorise women and children in our country.